Greek 10-year govt bond yield lowest since 2012 debt restructuring - Tradeweb
LONDON, May 10 The yield on a long-term Greek government bond has hit its lowest level since its restructuring in 2012, according to Tradeweb data.
LONDON Nov 25 British finance minister George Osborne scrapped plans to reduce state support for low-income workers on Wednesday, saying improved public finances meant he could deliver his overall 12 billion pound ($18 billion) welfare savings without the cuts.
Last month, Osborne was forced to back down on a proposal to reduce the payment of so-called tax credits, which supplement the income of low-paid workers, after it was rejected by Britain's unelected upper house of parliament
"Because I've been able to announce today an improvement in the public finances, the simplest thing to do is not to phase these changes in, but to avoid them altogether," he told parliament during a half-yearly budget update. ($1 = 0.6627 pounds) (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.