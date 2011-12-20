LONDON Dec 20 The Competition Commission
on Tuesday outlined measures to boost competition in Britain's
bus industry, making it easier for new entrants to gain a
foothold and preventing existing operators from staking out
territory or undermining rivals.
"Twenty-five years after bus services were deregulated in the
UK (excluding London and Northern Ireland), the ... proposals to
open up the market will represent the biggest change in the
industry since that time," the Competition Commission said in a
statement.
The watchdog found that in many areas operators face little
or no competition and that while there are 1,245 bus companies
in England, Scotland and Wales carrying 2.9 billion passengers a
year, Arriva, FirstGroup, Go-Ahead,
National Express and Stagecoach carried 70
percent of those passengers.
The best way to tackle the problem was to encourage
increased competition, the commission said, proposing measures
to prevent operators from destabilising smaller rivals and
making it easier for competing firms to access bus stations.