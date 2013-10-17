LONDON Oct 17 Ron Emerson, a former executive
of Standard Chartered, has been appointed the first
chairman of Britain's Business Bank, with a remit to unlock
financing for small businesses, the government said on Thursday.
The Business Bank is intended to fill in a gap left by
mainstream lenders who have been accused of starving small
businesses of credit as they focus on slimming down and
bolstering their capital to meet tougher regulations.
"Helping businesses to access the funds they need to grow is
key to our recovery. By working closely with the markets, the
British Business Bank will help unlock up to 10 billion pounds
($16 billion) of additional finance for small and medium sized
businesses over the next five years," said Business Secretary
Vince Cable.
Emerson spent the majority of his career in international
banking, holding a number of senior management positions with
Bank of America, Nomura and Standard Chartered, where he was a
member of the group management committee and group head of
corporate banking.