LONDON, Sept 22 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
UK DEFENCE MINISTER DELAYS WEAPONS BUYING AGENCY SELL-OFF
Defence Secretary Philip Hammond has ordered a review of the
part-privatisation of Britain's weapons buying agency. Two bids
for the operation, which has an annual budget of 15 billion
pounds ($24 billion), remain on the table, from teams led by
rival American contractors Bechtel and CH2M Hill, after
engineers URS and KBR abandoned their bids.
ROYAL MAIL MAKES PENSION CONCESSIONS TO AVERT STRIKE
Royal Mail has scrapped a proposal to cap pensionable pay rises
at the rate of inflation, up to a maximum of 5 percent, in a bid
to fend off strike action that could coincide with its 3 billion
pounds ($4.8 billion) privatisation.
ENTERTAINMENTS GROUP MERLIN SET TO LAUNCH IPO
Merlin Entertainments, the owner of Madame Tussauds waxworks and
Alton Towers theme park, could unveil plans for a 3.5 billion
pounds ($5.6 billion) flotation within a fortnight.
The Sunday Telegraph
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERESTED IN BUYING TSB BRANCHES
Lloyds has received a number of early-stage approaches
from private equity firms interested in buying TSB, including
one from U.S.-based JC Flowers. AnaCap may also have expressed
an interest in some sort of trade sale for the business, which
split from Lloyds earlier this month.
RETAILER TOPSHOP PLANS U.S. EXPANSION
Topshop, the fashion retailer owned by Philip Green's Arcadia
Group, plans to open more than 150 new franchise stores around
the world over the next year, including 28 new sites in the
stores of U.S. retailer Nordstrom.
Independent on Sunday
BRITAIN EXPECTED TO REJECT RBS SPLIT INTO 'GOOD', 'BAD' BANKS
A government-commissioned report is expected to reject a
full-scale split of RBS into a good and bad bank, but
could recommend hiving off its Irish business. The report could
be released shortly after the Conservative Party conference,
which starts in a week's time.
The Mail on Sunday
BP NORTH SEA FIELD COULD RETURN TO PRODUCTION AS IRAN BAN EASES
The British government is understood to be close to agreeing a
waiver that would allow gas to flow from the North Sea's Rhum
field jointly owned by BP and National Iranian oil. The
field has been idle for three years because of U.S. and EU
sanctions against Iran.
BAE AND U.S. GROUPS IN SHOWDOWN FOR KOREAN ORDER
The Eurofighter Typhoon, made by BAE, EADS and
Finmeccanica, Lockheed Martin's part-British
F-35 Lightning and Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle are all in
the running to win a 5.5 billion pound ($8.8 billion) contract
from South Korea that is set to be decided at a meeting on
Tuesday.
Sunday Express
GOVERNMENT HIRES ADVISERS FOR EAST COAST MAINLINE FRANCHISE
Britain's Department for Transport has hired PwC to help run the
return of the East Coast Main Line rail franchise between London
and Edinburgh to private operation.
IT GROUP VENDA TO LAUNCH FLOTATION AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK
Venda, an IT group that provides software for the online
operations of Tesco and TK Maxx, could launch a 170 million
pound ($272 million) flotation as early as next week.