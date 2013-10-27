LONDON Oct 27 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
SERCO TAPS EX-BALFOUR BEATTY BOSS
The former boss of Balfour Beatty, Ian Tyler, has
been tapped up to take the helm of Serco, the troubled
outsourcing giant whose leader abruptly resigned last week.
Andy Parker, the second-in-command at Capita, is
also believed to be on the list of candidates being approached
by Serco.
OSBORNE STOPS SHORT OF BREAKING UP RBS
British finance minister George Osborne is expected to back
away this week from plans to break up Royal Bank of Scotland
into "good" and "bad" banks.
BT BOSS KICKS OFF WITH BIG DIVIDEND
BT will this week ramp up its dividend by more than
10 percent, allaying concerns that its aggressive move into
pay-TV will hit shareholder payouts.
GLENCORE ROW OVER LOST CONGO COPPER
Glencore has blocked the partial sale of one of the
largest mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo over 4 million
tons of missing copper.
STAVELEY BUYS BOND STREET JEWELLER
Amanda Staveley, the financier who helped broker a deal to
save Barclays from a bailout during the banking crisis, is
preparing to snap up a stake in one of the most prestigious
jewellers in London's Bond Street.
ONE BILLION POUND SALE ON MENU AT PIZZA EXPRESS
The owner of the restaurant empire behind Pizza Express is
finalising plans for a one billion pound ($1.6 billion) sale or
float.
BRITISH ESTATE AGENT TO LIST
Richard and Kathryn Martin, who started British estate
agency Martin & Co in 1986, have hired Panmure Gordon to examine
a sale or listing next year
The Sunday Telegraph
RBS PROFITS RETURN AS SPLIT LOOMS
The Royal Bank of Scotland is set to report third-quarter
profits of more than 400 million pounds, reversing a loss last
year of 1.2 billion pounds.
TWO THOUSAND MERLIN STAFF TO SHARE 200 MLN STG IPO WINDFALL
About 2,000 senior managers and other long-standing staff at
Merlin Entertainments will share in a 200 million pound windfall
when the owner of Legoland Parks and the London Eye floats on
the stock market next month.
BP'S BILL FOR GULF OF MEXICO SPILL SET TO HIT $43 BLN
Oil giant BP is expected to reveal this week that its
total bill for the Gulf of Mexico disaster has increased to more
than $43 billion, as it reports that low refining margins have
caused profits to slump as much as 37 percent.
BANK OF ENGLAND IN NEW CO-OP INQUIRY
The Bank of England has launched an inquiry into
circumstances leading to the discovery of the 1.5 billion pound
black hole at the Co-operative Bank in May of this year.
The Independent on Sunday
ABSENT UK BOSS ADDS TO SERCO'S WOES
The head of Serco's scandal-scarred division responsible for
UK government contracts is currently absent from work, adding to
the group's leadership crisis.
The Mail on Sunday
SOUTH AFRICAN BILLIONAIRE PUTS UK'S BHS ON SHOPPING LIST
Britain's BHS department store chain, owned by Philip Green,
has been sized up as a potential takeover target by South
African billionaire Christo Wiese.