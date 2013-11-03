LONDON Nov 3 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Telegraph
BILLIONAIRE BACKS M&S CHIEF'S PLANS
Bill Adderley, the founder of Dunelm who was last week revealed
to hold a 3 percent stake in Marks & Spencer, has given
his backing to chief executive Marc Bolland despite the
continuing struggles of the company's clothing business.
U.S. DEBT FUND AMONG GROUP TAKING CONTROL OF CO-OP BANK
Distressed debt fund Monarch Alternative Capital is one of the
investors who will control a 70 percent stake in the Co-op Bank
. Co-operative Group also plans to inject 400 million
pounds into the Co-op Bank as part of a 1.5 billion pound
recapitalisation plan to be outlined on Monday.
RBS IN TALKS TO CANCEL 'B' SHARES
The new chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, Ross
McEwan, is in advanced discussions with the Treasury about the
cancellation of the bank's 'B' shares to help give the bank a
more normal capital structure.
MORRISONS LINES UP SALE OF STORES TO UNLOCK CASH
WM Morrison Supermarkets is working on a plan to raise
hundreds of millions of pounds by selling off some of its stores
in sale-and-leaseback deals.
LONDON AIRPORTS SPLIT "THREAT TO BUSINESS"
Heathrow airport will say that new research by independent group
JLS Consulting proves that no cities "have successfully split
demand" between several airports and that experimenting with the
model in London would involve a major bet on Britain's future
prosperity.
HORLICK TO LAUNCH CROWDFUNDING VENTURE
Financier Nicola Horlick is to launch crowdfunding venture
Money&Co in the first few months of next year and will market
the platform to businesses that are struggling to raise funds
through more traditional channels.
MORE LEAVING SFO AS WORKLOAD RISES
The pace of employee turnover at the Serious Fraud Office has
accelerated in the past three years, with 51 permanent staff
leaving last year, compared with 47 a year earlier and 38 in
2010.
The Sunday Times
OSBORNE'S NEW GREEN DEAL TO CUT ENERGY BILLS
George Osborne is finalising a plan to cut household energy
bills by up to 75 pounds a year by removing charges to support
green power projects and home insulation schemes.
RBS MULLS QUICK EXIT FROM IRELAND
Royal Bank of Scotland could pull out of Ireland unless it can
find a viable future for its troubled Ulster Bank subsidiary
within six months. Although a review of the business will seek a
"viable and sustainable business model" for Ulster Bank, more
radical solutions, including a complete withdrawal, have not
been ruled out.
CBI PLEDGES FIGHT TO STAY IN EUROPE
John Cridland, director general of the UK's CBI, is to say that
"leaving the EU would seriously threaten our position as the
world's number one financial centre" at the CBI's annual
conference in London.
LLOYDS TO SELL MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE STAKE
The buyout arm of Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to
sell its stake in the outdoor retail chain Mountain Warehouse,
which it has owned since 2010.
AXE HANGS OVER WELSH FUEL REFINERY
Murphy Oil is considering closing its Milford Haven refinery,
which employs nearly 400 workers, after failing to find a buyer
for the site.
POUNDLAND LINES UP ROTHSCHILD AS ADVISER
Discount retailer Poundland has lined up Rothschild as an
adviser as it prepares for a stock market flotation and to
double the number of its British stores.
The Independent on Sunday
DIRECT LINE IN THE SIGHTS OF ASIAN INVESTORS
Asian investors including China's Ping An are circling the
remaining 28.5 percent stake in Direct Line that is
owned by Royal Bank of Scotland.
The Mail on Sunday
DISCOUNT STORES TYCOON SAYS BHS IN HIS SIGHTS
South African billionaire Christo Wiese, chairman of South
African clothing and footwear group Pepkor, has publicly
confirmed his interest in making UK retail acquisitions,
including a possible bid for Philip Green's BHS store chain.