LONDON Nov 10 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
Green mulls BHS sale as bidders circle
A pack of hungry suitors has begun circling BHS in an attempt to
lure Philip Green into offloading the struggling department
store chain. A New York vulture fund, a South African retail
mogul and a number of turnaround specialists are hoping to
persuade Green to part with the high street stalwart. Leading
the potential bidders is Christo Wiese, South Africa's
third-richest man with a fortune estimated at more than 2
billion pounds.
Serco in shock profit warning
Serco is set this week to cap a turbulent six months
with a profit warning that will dismay the City.
Ray of hope for M&S
Marks & Spencer's embattled chief executive received a
fillip this weekend as research commissioned by a Japanese bank
showed signs of tentative recovery in its crucial womenswear
division.
Bank hails rapid recovery
The Bank of England is set to lift its growth and employment
forecasts this week as Britain enjoys one of the strongest
recoveries in the developed world.
Top bosses call for Brussels shake-up
A powerful alliance of business leaders from across northern
Europe - including the chairman of HSBC, the boss of
Swedish fashion chain H&M and the head of German food giant Dr
Oetker - has urged an overhaul of the European Union.
RSA boss to face grilling over Ireland
Furious investors will this week confront Simon Lee, the chief
executive of RSA, following revelations of a potential
scandal in its Irish business that prompted the insurer's second
profits warning in 3 days.
Kazakh oil giant lines up City float
A Kazakh oil company backed by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and
the billionaire son-in-law of the country's president plans to
launch a 1.5 billion pound listing in London this month. The
deal is expected to land Zhaikmunai in the FTSE 250 index of top
British companies.
Biotech boffins cash in with 400 mln stg hayfever cure
Circassia, an Oxford biotech company that is in the late stages
of testing a treatment for cat allergies, has opened talks with
potential advisors to work on a listing.
House of Fraser's speedy sale
House of Fraser is pushing ahead with its plans to go public at
the beginning of next year.
Rothschild's 39 million pound Bumi bonanza
Nat Rothschild is in line for a 39 million payday from a
controversial deal to unravel Bumi, the troubled
Indonesian coalminer he founded 3 years ago.
Lloyds eyes bonus from pension caps
Lloyds Banking Group is in line for an estimated 400
million pound windfall from a plan to cap the size of payouts
from its final salary pension scheme. Pay rises will no longer
lead to higher pension payouts at retirement under the Lloyds'
proposals. Instead, the 35,000 Lloyds employees who are part of
the scheme will be paid a pension calculated using their current
salary.
Frank Warren in public bout
Sports promoter Frank Warren plans to float Box Nation, the
cable television station devoted to boxing that he set up 2
years ago.
Sunday Telegraph
Energy bills could fall by 7 percent
Britain's energy giants are to offer to cut bills by up to 7
percent if the government agrees to remove the cost of
multi-billion pound green schemes.
BAE CEO denies 'pressure' over yards
The chief executive of BAE has denied that the decision
to close the shipbuilding yard at Portsmouth and concentrate
production on the River Clyde was due to government pressure.
Vodafone to spend 1 bln stg upgrading UK network
Vodafone is to increase its capital investment across
the UK to more than 1 billion pounds as it seeks to upgrade its
mobile network across London by boosting capacity.