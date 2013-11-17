LONDON Nov 17 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Telegraph
ROYAL MAIL SELL-OFF WAS 'OPAQUE'
The government is facing demands that privatisations are
made much more transparent so that the sale of taxpayer stakes
in the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group
do not spark the controversy surrounding the sale of
Royal Mail.
TALKTALK CHIEF REJECTS WOMEN BOARD QUOTAS
Dido Harding, the chief executive of TalkTalk Telecom Group
has rejected calls for "quotas" of women on boards and
said that the government's target to increase the number of
female non-executives is a "sideshow".
ITV IN POLE POSITION FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS
ITV is favourite to take the spoils in a battle with
the BBC over rights to highlights of the European Champions
League. The terrestrial broadcasters are in the final stages of
the competition for the secondary rights, after BT's
defeat of ITV and BskyB in the auction of live European
rights.
E.ON BREAKS RANKS OVER GREEN LEVIES
Energy supplier E.ON has broken ranks with its
rivals in Britain by urging ministers not to water down a green
levy paid for on consumer bills.
The government is planning a reform of the rules and
suppliers have promised to cut prices "within weeks" if green
levies are cut.
The Sunday Times
SAGA LIMBERS UP FOR BLOCKBUSTER FLOAT
Saga, the over-fifties travel agent and insurer, is set to
press the button on a bumper stock market float. Saga's owners
last week interviewed 10 investment banks jockeying to handle
the sale that could value the company as high as 3 billion
pounds ($4.8 billion).
ABERDEEN TO SEAL 500 MILLION POUND WIDOWS DEAL
Aberdeen Asset Management will this week unveil a
500 million pound takeover of Scottish Widows Investment
Partnership that will create Europe's biggest
independent fund manager.
Details are being finalised this weekend with an
announcement expected as early as tomorrow. The all-share deal
will give Scottish Widows' owner Lloyds Banking Group a stake of
almost 10 percent in Aberdeen.
PREMIER HIT BY FALKLANDS BACKLASH
One of the biggest investors in Premier Oil,
Schroders, has urged the company to slash its exposure to
Falkland Islands oil fields just weeks after the exploration
company increased its stakes there.
STANCHART LINES UP CITY VETERAN
Naguib Kheraj, one of the City's most influential
financiers, is in talks to join the board of bank Standard
Chartered.
LV JOINS RACE FOR CO-OP INSURANCE
The insurer LV has waded into the battle to buy the
Co-operative Group's insurance operations. The mutually-owned
insurer, formerly know as Liverpool Victoria, is jostling with
three other suitors for the business.
The Mail on Sunday
CRYSTAL METH SHAME OF BANK CHIEF
The former chairman of Britain's troubled Co-operative Bank
has been filmed arranging to buy cocaine.
MOD BEATS RETREAT OVER PRIVATISATION AS SERCO FACES FIRE
The Ministry of Defence is expected to pull back from plans
to privatise procurement, according to industry insiders, after
opposition from the military and politicians.
Hopes for the plan have been further troubled by scandals
surrounding business services group Serco, which is a
member of one of two bidding consortiums.