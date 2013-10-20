LONDON Oct 20 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
QINETIQ TO BE BROKEN UP WITH SALE OF AMERICAN ARM
QinetiQ could be broken up after bosses at the former
Ministry of Defence research arm put its American division up
for sale. The British defence technology company sent sale
documents to potential suitors last week and industry sources
believe the sale of the American business could spark interest
in the rest of QinetiQ, which was controversially privatized in
2006.
NPOWER TO RAISE PRICES
The UK arm of Germany utility RWE, npower, is expected
this week to become the next big energy supplier to push through
painful gas and electricity price rises, following hot on the
heels of Centrica's British Gas and SSE.
GRANGEMOUTH FUTURE TO BE DECIDED ON TUESDAY
Privately-owned UK company Ineos, which owns the Grangemouth
petrochemicals complex, will decide on Tuesday whether to close
the plant which provides 85 percent of Scotland's petrol and
processes more than a tenth of the North Sea oil.
UK GOVERNMENT MULLS STUDENT LOAN SALE
Ministers have appointed two top investment banks, Rothschild
and Barclays, to draw up a plan to sell the 40 billion
pound student loan book.
M&S TOP BUYER LEAVES
Marks & Spencer's hopes of reviving its struggling
fashion division suffered a setback this weekend with the
resignation of one of its senior womenswear executives. Gillian
Ridley White, development and buying director, has told M&S she
intends to join Target, the Australian department store chain.
The Sunday Telegraph
NUCLEAR GIVEN FINAL GREEN LIGHT
A landmark deal to build Britain's first nuclear plant in a
generation is set to be signed on Monday, bringing to an end two
years of wrangling over subsidies for the project.
FORMER CO-OP CHIEF FACES FRESH QUESTIONING
The former chief executive of the Co-op Group will be
questioned this week on the split between the Bank of England
and the former head of the mutual's struggling banking arm about
what caused the losses that have threatened the future of the
business.
ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROVES QE WORKING- BOE'S TUCKER
The outgoing deputy governor of the Bank of England, Paul
Tucker, has said the UK's economic recovery is evidence that
quantitative easing is finally working.
VODAFONE SAYS EU ROAMING REFORM 'ANTI-COMPETITIVE'
Vodafone is embroiled in a major battle with the
European Commission over radical reforms that are designed to
scrap mobile phone roaming charges but which the company says
are potentially illegal under competition law.
The Independent on Sunday
MERLIN EYES FLOTATION
In the wake of the massive demand for Royal Mail's 3.3 billion
pound ($5.34 billion) flotation, Madam Tussauds and Legoland
owner Merlin Entertainments could be next. An 'intention to
float notice' is likely to be relayed to the stock market within
a fortnight.
The Mail on Sunday
WAITROSE TO TRIPLE IN SIZE
Upmarket British grocer Waitrose has set a target of tripling in
size over the next ten years to become a massive 15 billion
pound-a-year business, its managing director Mark Price said,
adding that opening more convenience stores would be a key part
of the strategy.