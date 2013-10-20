LONDON Oct 20 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday: The Sunday Times QINETIQ TO BE BROKEN UP WITH SALE OF AMERICAN ARM QinetiQ could be broken up after bosses at the former Ministry of Defence research arm put its American division up for sale. The British defence technology company sent sale documents to potential suitors last week and industry sources believe the sale of the American business could spark interest in the rest of QinetiQ, which was controversially privatized in 2006. NPOWER TO RAISE PRICES The UK arm of Germany utility RWE, npower, is expected this week to become the next big energy supplier to push through painful gas and electricity price rises, following hot on the heels of Centrica's British Gas and SSE. GRANGEMOUTH FUTURE TO BE DECIDED ON TUESDAY Privately-owned UK company Ineos, which owns the Grangemouth petrochemicals complex, will decide on Tuesday whether to close the plant which provides 85 percent of Scotland's petrol and processes more than a tenth of the North Sea oil. UK GOVERNMENT MULLS STUDENT LOAN SALE Ministers have appointed two top investment banks, Rothschild and Barclays, to draw up a plan to sell the 40 billion pound student loan book. M&S TOP BUYER LEAVES Marks & Spencer's hopes of reviving its struggling fashion division suffered a setback this weekend with the resignation of one of its senior womenswear executives. Gillian Ridley White, development and buying director, has told M&S she intends to join Target, the Australian department store chain. The Sunday Telegraph NUCLEAR GIVEN FINAL GREEN LIGHT A landmark deal to build Britain's first nuclear plant in a generation is set to be signed on Monday, bringing to an end two years of wrangling over subsidies for the project. FORMER CO-OP CHIEF FACES FRESH QUESTIONING The former chief executive of the Co-op Group will be questioned this week on the split between the Bank of England and the former head of the mutual's struggling banking arm about what caused the losses that have threatened the future of the business. ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROVES QE WORKING- BOE'S TUCKER The outgoing deputy governor of the Bank of England, Paul Tucker, has said the UK's economic recovery is evidence that quantitative easing is finally working. VODAFONE SAYS EU ROAMING REFORM 'ANTI-COMPETITIVE' Vodafone is embroiled in a major battle with the European Commission over radical reforms that are designed to scrap mobile phone roaming charges but which the company says are potentially illegal under competition law. The Independent on Sunday MERLIN EYES FLOTATION In the wake of the massive demand for Royal Mail's 3.3 billion pound ($5.34 billion) flotation, Madam Tussauds and Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments could be next. An 'intention to float notice' is likely to be relayed to the stock market within a fortnight. The Mail on Sunday WAITROSE TO TRIPLE IN SIZE Upmarket British grocer Waitrose has set a target of tripling in size over the next ten years to become a massive 15 billion pound-a-year business, its managing director Mark Price said, adding that opening more convenience stores would be a key part of the strategy.