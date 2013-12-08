LONDON Dec 8 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Telegraph
LONDON MAYOR'S ADVISER ADMITS "BORIS AIRPORT" MAY BE DUMPED
Mayor of London Boris Johnson's aviation adviser Daniel
Moylan has admitted that proposals for a new hub airport in the
Thames Estuary are "at risk" of being ditched by the
government's airports commission when it publishes a shortlist
of options for additional runway capacity in the southeast of
England.
Commission chairman Howard Davies is expected to publish the
shortlist on Dec. 17.
CENTRICA BOSS SAYS STOP THE ATTACKS
Roger Carr, chairman of Centrica, has turned on the
critics of the "Big Six" energy companies, saying that
ill-judged attacks will put off investors.
He said any attempt to enforce price caps was illogical and
would be a threat to the "financial fabric" of the energy
companies.
EU TO DELAY CRACKDOWN ON "RIP-OFF" MOBILE BILLS
A radical EU reform of the mobile sector designed to bring
down roaming charges by 2016 will be delayed by as much as three
years.
The European Commission wanted the measures passed into law
before next summer's European Parliament elections, in spite of
strong opposition from telecommunications companies. But sources
close to the process now say the deadline will not be met.
BA LAUNCHES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PENSION TRUSTEES
British Airways has launched a legal action to try
to prevent the trustees of its deficit-laden pension scheme
increasing the amount the airline must pay into the scheme.
DUTCH OBJECT TO 3 BLN STG NUCLEAR SELL-OFF
British government plans to raise 3 billion pounds ($4.9
billion) from the sale of its stake in the nuclear company
Urenco are facing mounting Dutch political pressure,
which could delay any deal for at least a year.
The Sunday Times
CUADRILLA CHIEF PLEDGES BILLIONS TO VILLAGES
Allan Campbell, founder of shale-gas explorer Cuadrilla
Resources, wants to hand towns and villages billions of pounds
from what he calls "the people's gas".
He said his company had discovered "another North Sea" but
bemoaned the lack of political will to develop it.
BATCHELOR, EX-CEO OF DOMINO'S PIZZA, TO JOIN SAGA TO DELIVER
FLOAT
Saga, the provider of holidays and insurance to the
over-50s, which intends to seek a London listing, says its next
chief executive will be Lance Batchelor, who resigned as chief
executive of Domino's Pizza.
PAWNBROKER H&T MAY JOIN RACE FOR ALBEMARLE & BOND
Pawnbroker H&T Group is weighing a takeover offer
for its rival Albemarle & Bond, which is buckling under
a 50 million pound ($82 million) debt mountain, the newspaper
reported.