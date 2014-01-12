LONDON Jan 12 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Telegraph

PRESSURE GROWS ON FIRSTGROUP AS 'BREAK-UP' ACTIVIST ARRIVES

Thomas Sandell, the FirstGroup activist investor, will raise the pressure on the transport group's management this week by attempting to win backing for his break-up plans.

RECORD SALES FOR JAGUAR LAND ROVER

British car company Jaguar Land Rover has accelerated to its best ever sales performance with more than 425,000 vehicles sold last year, up almost a fifth on the previous 12 months.

FINANCIAL TECH FIRM IN 100 MLN STG SALE FIGHT

The founders of the money transfer firm HiFX are in line for a windfall as private equity groups fight for the business.

A sale might value the company at 100 million pounds ($164.9 million), as interest in technology-backed financial services firms rises.

OCADO LIFTS HEDGE FUND FIRM LANSDOWNE

A major bet that Ocado would finally triumph over Britain's supermarket stocks helped London-based Lansdowne Partners generate billions of pounds of profits and become of the best performing hedge funds last year.

The Sunday Times

AMERICAN TYCOON TAKES BIG BITE OF HOVIS

A California billionaire - Alec Gores - with a passion for high-stakes gambling is closing in on a deal to take control of Premier Foods' bread maker Hovis.

MORRISONS IN 800 MLN STG SELL-OFF PLAN

WM Morrison plans to raise up to 800 million pounds from property sales to appease investors angry with the supermarket chain's woeful Christmas sales.

ROTHSCHILD AND HAYWARD SET FOR 100 MLN STG BONANZA

Nat Rothschild and the former BP boss Tony Hayward are close to clinching a 100 million pound share bonanza from their London-listed oil explorer, Genel Energy.

VIRGIN ACTIVE LIMBERS UP FOR 1 BLN STG LISTING

Virgin Active, the gym chain part-owned by Richard Branson, is preparing for a 1 billion pound possible float.

JUPITER TO SELL WEALTH MANAGER

Jupiter Fund Management is considering a sale of its wealth management business, which manages assets worth 2.2 billion pounds.

FRONTRUNNER HASTE DROPS OUT OF RACE TO LEAD TSB

Andy Haste, the former boss of the insurer RSA, has dropped out of the running to become chairman of the British high street bank TSB, which is being spun off by Lloyds Banking Group

ZOOPLA HANDS OUT 10 MLN STG DIVIDEND

Zoopla has handed its investors a 10 million pound dividend ahead of a possible float this year that could value the property website at more than 1 billion pounds.

The Mail on Sunday

RBS FACES FURY OVER BID TO SMASH BONUS CURBS

Royal Bank of Scotland is heading for a political bust-up over moves to pay top bankers bonuses worth twice their salaries.