LONDON Dec 29 Britain's parties should step
away from "tawdry political tactics" that are unsettling
investors before a 2015 election and focus instead on spelling
out long-terms plans for the economy, a business lobby group
said on Monday.
The outcome of May's vote is uncertain with the centre-left
opposition Labour party holding only a slim lead over Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives. The rising popularity of
nationalist and single-issue parties is also likely to
complicate the result.
Cameron has promised a referendum on whether Britain should
stay in the European Union if he wins, worrying some businesses.
Some also fear a Labour victory could bring in a new era of
tighter regulation.
Against that backdrop, the British Chambers of Commerce
(BCC) said the election was causing huge nervousness among
businesses.
"For many businesses, both small and large, one of the
greatest sources of challenge and uncertainty in 2015 isn't the
state of global markets, but home-grown politics," BCC Director
General John Longworth said in an open letter to leaders of 12
political parties.
Longworth said political parties needed to set out long term
policies on public spending, taxation and education to give
firms the confidence to invest, hire new workers and take risks
in export markets.
The Conservatives have raised the possibility that Britain
could withdraw from the EU by promising to hold a membership
referendum by 2017, in a bid to stop voters defecting to the
anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP).
Labour have appealed to voters who have seen their living
standards squeezed by stagnant wages and rising prices by
calling for tighter regulation in industries ranging from
banking to energy.
The BCC represents businesses employing more than 5 million
people across the country.
