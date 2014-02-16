LONDON Feb 16 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
BARCLAYS APPOINTS HEADHUNTERS TO SEEK NEW CHAIRMAN
Barclays has appointed a firm of headhunters to create
a list of candidates to replace chairman David Walker, who took
over the reins in 2012. He is unlikely to leave until next
summer.
CENTRICA WOOS BP EXEC TO REPLACE CEO
Centrica has approached BP's Iain Conn, who runs its
refining arm, to replace chief executive Sam Laidlaw who has
requested to move on. The firm has also hired headhunting firm
Spence Stuart to look for a successor for finance director Nick
Luff.
BAT TO LAUNCH FIRST TV AD SINCE 1990s BAN
British American Tobacco will this week launch a TV
advertisement campaign for its Vype electronic cigarettes, the
first time a tobacco firm is marketing products on television
since cigar adverts were banned in 1991.
2 SISTERS THREATENS TO SHUT TWO SITES TO CUT COSTS
Poultry and meat manufacturer 2 Sisters could shut down two of
its sites, cutting 1,800 jobs, in a bid to rein in costs.
HIGH TAXES FOR UK COMPANIES EXPORTING TO SCOTLAND WITHOUT POUND
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond said in a comment that UK
companies would face hundreds of millions of pounds in export
taxes if an independent Scotland was unable to keep the pound.
The Sunday Telegraph
LADBROKES HALTS NEW SHOP OPENINGS
Ladbrokes has halted its betting shop opening programme
after it added around 200 new shops over the past two years amid
growing opposition to the number of outlets on the high street.
LLOYDS PRIVATE EQUITY ARM INVESTS MILLIONS IN LIVE THEATRE FIRM
The private banking arm of Lloyds Banking Group has
invested tens of millions of pounds in Imagine Nation, a Dutch
company which specialises in live theatre productions.
INVESCO RAISES STAKE IN EURO DISNEY
U.S. fund manager Invesco has raised its share in the Euro
Disney theme park to 5 percent, the first major change
in ownership of the park since the start of Saudi Prince
Alwaleed's involvement in 1994.