LONDON Nov 2 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not
independently verified these media reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
The Sunday Telegraph
TESCO EXPLORES SALE OF STAKE IN BANK
Grocer Tesco is in the early stages of examining a
potential float of Tesco bank, which could raise between 500
million and 1 billion pounds ($800 million-1.6 billion).
TONIC WATER MAKER FEVER-TREE TO LIST IN LONDON
Fever-Tree, a maker of upmarket tonic water, will unveil plans
to list on London's junior AIM market this week, selling as much
as half of its equity to raise up to 75 million pounds ($125
million) for private equity backers LDC.
U.S. HEDGE FUND TAKES SHORT POSITION IN MARKS & SPENCER
Lone Pine Capital, a U.S. hedge fund, has built a 1.6 percent
short position in Marks & Spencer in recent weeks,
betting against the retailer as it prepares to unveil another
fall in clothing sales in its half-year results this week.
UNITED BISCUITS ATTRACTS COMPETING BIDS
United Biscuits, the maker of McVitie's owned by private equity
firms Blackstone and PAI Partners, has received detailed
bids from U.S. group Kellogg Co, Turkish biscuit company
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi and Britain's Burton's Biscuits.
TNT'S UK BOSS LEAVES AFTER POOR TRADING
Alistair Cochrane, the head of TNT's UK division, left his
position on Friday, according to a memo to staff. Owner Dutch
logistics TNT Express had issued a warned on the
group's profits last week.
The Sunday Times
FORMER TESCO CEO LEAHY SAYS WORSE COULD BE OVER FOR GROCER
Terry Leahy, the former boss of retailer Tesco who now chairs
discount chain B&M, said Britain's big supermarkets "may have
seen the worst", as wage growth returns and the price of oil
falls.
Tesco could surprise the industry with the speed of its
recovery under chief executive Dave Lewis, Leahy said on a
conference call for investors
(1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)