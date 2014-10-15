LONDON Oct 15 The European Commission has
approved Britain's new business bank - designed to support
lending to small and medium-sized firms - saying it does not
break state aid rules.
The Commission said on Wednesday the bank would address
small firms' access to finance without distorting competition.
Britain set up the British Business Bank to support lending
to small and medium-sized firms that have been hurt by the lack
of bank funding in the wake of the financial crisis.
Its aim is not to compete with lenders, but to facilitate
lending by drawing existing government schemes under a single
umbrella and to use a 1 billion pound ($1.59 billion) funding
boost to stimulate traditional lending.
(1 US dollar = 0.6278 British pound)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)