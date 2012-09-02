LONDON British comedian, singer and actor Max Bygraves has died at the age of 89 in his sleep at his home in Queensland, Australia, his agent said on Saturday.

Bygraves, whose catchphrase was "I wanna tell you a story" was born in Rotherhithe, southeast London as Walter William Bygraves, and performed with some of the best known names in British comedy, including Benny Hill and Spike Milligan.

"It's such a sad loss, he's such a great entertainer. One of our biggest stars from the UK. Great icon. Everybody loved him. If you go round to any care home or residential home you'll hear Max Bygraves records being played," Bygraves' agent Johnny Mans told Reuters.

Bygraves, who died on Friday, had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

