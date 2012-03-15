NEW YORK, March 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday discussed financial regulation and the global economic situation with senior American financiers in New York, including Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein.

During a lunch at the New York Stock Exchange as part of a three-day trip to the United States, Cameron met Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, George Soros and other leading figures from the world of finance.

Cameron's office issued a list of attendees but gave no further details of the content of the meeting.