BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday discussed financial regulation and the global economic situation with senior American financiers in New York, including Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein.
During a lunch at the New York Stock Exchange as part of a three-day trip to the United States, Cameron met Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, George Soros and other leading figures from the world of finance.
Cameron's office issued a list of attendees but gave no further details of the content of the meeting.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.