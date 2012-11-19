* Prime minister wants wartime spirit to boost economy
* New limits on legal reviews of infrastructure projects
* Business leaders want more spending to aid growth
LONDON, Nov 19 British Prime Minister David
Cameron promised on Monday to slash legal and regulatory
obstacles to economic growth, seeking to ward off criticism that
the government is doing too little to help companies and revive
an ailing economy.
Cameron said he was determined to cut through officialdom
and change a risk-averse government culture of consultation,
review and audit that hindered enterprise.
"When this country was at war in the 1940s, Whitehall
underwent a revolution," he said, referring to the British
government. "Normal rules were circumvented. Convention was
thrown out," Cameron said in advance extracts of a speech to
business leaders.
"As one historian put it, everything was thrown at 'the
overriding purpose' of beating Hitler. Well, this country is in
the economic equivalent of war today - and we need the same
spirit," he added.
Cameron's Conservative-led government has pledged to tackle
its budget deficit and has little room to boost Britain's
stagnant growth with extra state spending.
It has instead been seeking to promote a private-sector-led
recovery, identifying a series of job-creating infrastructure
projects, but has since been frustrated by the slow pace of
progress.
Cameron said the government would impose restrictions on the
use of a legal process known as judicial review, used
increasingly by opponents to delay big infrastructure schemes.
A planned high-speed rail line from London to Birmingham
faces five such reviews in court hearings next month from
residents and others affected by its construction.
In addition, officials would be barred from introducing
costly business regulations unless they withdrew two other
bureaucratic rules at the same time, in a doubling of an
existing "one-in, one-out" procedure.
Cameron was due to make the remarks to the country's main
business lobby group, the Confederation of British Industry,
which has demanded more action to boost the economy.
CBI head John Cridland called on Sunday for finance minister
George Osborne to inject a further 1.5 billion pounds ($2.38
billion) into the economy to stimulate growth when he makes a
budget statement in December.
Cridland said London's successful 2012 Olympics were a model
for an infrastructure-led recovery.
"I'd like to see the government bottle what worked with the
Olympics, which is we did something on time, on spec - a
fabulous construction project," he told Sky News.
"And do that with a motorway, a big power station, a big
offshore wind farm, maybe a tunnel under the Thames (River) for
our waste sewerage. Let's get these things happening," Cridland
added.