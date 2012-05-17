MANCHESTER, England May 17 The European Central Bank and core euro zone countries could do more to support demand as Europe's leaders grapple with a debt crisis and political turmoil, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

"The idea that high deficit countries can borrow and spend their way to recovery is a dangerous delusion," Cameron said in remarks prepared for delivery in the northern city of Manchester.

"But it is becoming increasingly clear that they are less likely to be able to sustain that necessary adjustment economically or politically unless the core of the euro zone, including through the ECB, does more to support demand and share the burden of adjustment," he said.