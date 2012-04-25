Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during the launch of the Conservative Party's 2012 Local Election Campaign at Riddings Park Community Centre in Alfreton, central England April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/pool

LONDON Figures showing Britain's economy fell back into recession in the first quarter of this year were "very, very disappointing", British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"I don't seek to excuse them. I don't see to try to explain them away. There is no complacency at all in this government in dealing with what is a very tough situation that frankly has just got tougher."," Cameron told parliament.

Britain's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the first three months of this year, shrinking 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent fall in the last three months of 2011.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon, Editing by Mohammed Abbas)