LONDON Dec 14 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday said any increase in unemployment was bad news, after data showed the number of Britons out of work rose to the highest level since 1994.

"Any increase in unemployment is bad news and a tragedy for those involved," Cameron told parliament.

Official data released earlier on Wednesday showed the number of Britons out of work rose to its highest level in more than 17 years in the three months to October, although the pace of new benefit claims appears to be levelling off.