LONDON Jan 23 Prime Minister David Cameron's
pledge to reform Britain's role in the European Union and seek
voters' backing in a referendum before the end of 2017 will
undermine the fragile UK economic recovery, his pro-EU deputy
Nick Clegg said on Wednesday.
"Years and years of uncertainty because of a protracted,
ill-defined renegotiation of our place in Europe is not in the
national interest because it hits growth and jobs," the deputy
prime minister told BBC television after Cameron gave a
long-awaited speech on EU policy in London.
"The overwhelming priority of the British people is jobs, is
growth, is a strong economy," Clegg added.
Clegg, who leads the junior coalition partner, the
centre-left Liberal Democrats, has previously attacked Cameron's
goal of clawing back powers from Brussels, describing it as a
"false promise wrapped in a Union Jack".
Cameron promised to give Britons a straight referendum
choice on whether to stay in the European Union or leave,
provided he wins an election in 2015.