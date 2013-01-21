* Policy speech has been repeatedly delayed
* Address seen as fateful for British prime minister
* Politicians think it could also redefine UK's global role
* Advance excerpts reflect serious British worries about EU
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 21 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will deliver a long-delayed speech on the European Union
on Wednesday, stepping into a political minefield that could
redefine Britain's role in the world and determine the rest of
his own career.
Cameron is expected to say which powers he wants to try to
claw back from the 27-nation bloc and to promise some kind of a
referendum on what he calls a "new settlement" if he wins a
general election in 2015.
His decision to deliver the speech on Wednesday in London so
soon after it was postponed from last Friday because of the
Algeria crisis is a reflection of how much pressure he is under
from his own ruling Conservative party, and from nervous foreign
allies, to spell out his EU vision.
Long divided over Britain's relations with Europe, the
Conservatives risk losing votes to the upstart UK Independence
Party which is gaining support from Britons who fear their
country is increasingly dictated to by the EU.
A group of influential Conservative lawmakers want Cameron
to table a straight in/out referendum on the EU, business
leaders are anxious he end uncertainty on the subject, and
opinion polls show public opinion towards the EU has generally
soured.
Pressure to get the speech right is high. Some politicians
have said it could end up reshaping Britain's role in the world,
alienating allies, and deciding Cameron's own political fate and
that of his ruling Conservative party.
"Wednesday morning in London fits best with the prime
minister's schedule," Cameron's spokesman said of the speech,
saying the premier would field his usual weekly question and
answer session in parliament after the address.
"There's a debate going on across the European Union and
also an active debate here in the United Kingdom and the prime
minister's speech will be reflecting both of those," the
spokesman said.
Some Eurosceptic MPs within his own party have framed the
speech as a moment that will make or break Cameron's
premiership, hinting they will stir up trouble against him if he
fails to say or do enough on an issue that brought down Margaret
Thatcher, one of Cameron's predecessors.
But EU states such as France have rejected the idea that
Cameron will be able to plump for an "a la carte" EU, and the
United States, a close ally, has said it would prefer if Britain
had a strong voice within the EU.
"The anti-European people in his party want a clear message
but on the other hand the EU and people in Germany expect some
pro-European news from Cameron," said Stephan Mayer, a lawmaker
in Germany's CSU party.
DRIFT
Cameron has repeatedly said he wants Britain to remain an EU
member. But he has said it is right to try to renegotiate
significant elements of that relationship in order to reflect
closer euro zone integration and growing Euroscepticism at home.
Advance extracts of his speech released on Friday show
Cameron is planning to say that Britain will drift out of the EU
and that the European project will fail unless the bloc tackles
three serious problems he believes it faces: the euro zone debt
crisis, faltering competitiveness and declining public support,
particularly in Britain.
A government source told Reuters that "four or five people"
who shared "a range of views" about the EU had worked on the
text.
Politicians at home and abroad have warned Cameron against
pushing his country towards the EU exit and some analysts have
likened his attempts to try to renegotiate Britain's membership
of a club it has been in for four decades to walking through a
minefield. [ID: nL6N0AL9TR]
"It's obvious that Cameron is under tremendous pressure,"
Katja Doerner, a German lawmaker from the opposition Greens,
told Reuters.
"I think it's inopportune to intermingle the widespread and
necessary criticism concerning austerity politics, the lack of
democratic legitimacy etc. with Britain's renegotiation ideas,"
she said. "At least in Germany that kind of criticism calls for
more and deeper European integration, while Cameron is arguing
for less."
Cameron's decision to deliver the speech on Wednesday came
as a new Guardian/ICM opinion survey showed his Conservative
party was five percent behind the opposition Labour party in the
polls, after three straight months in which the gap in that
particular polling series had been 8 percent.