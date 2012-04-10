LONDON, April 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron expects to give evidence at a judge-led inquiry into
press ethics that he ordered last July in response to a
phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World, his
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Leveson Inquiry will also hear evidence from Murdoch
later this month and likely from his son, James, as it extends
its investigation into the relationships between Britain's
politicians and the press.
Cameron's spokesman said: "I think it's fair to say that we
expect him to be called. We expect a number of senior
politicians to be called before that inquiry and we've always
made very clear that we will attend."
News Corp's stable of British newspapers - the
Times of London, the Sunday Times and the Sun - accounts for
about 40 percent of newspaper circulation in Britain.
The media conglomerate also owns 39 percent of BSkyB
, the country's dominant pay-TV operator.
British politicians have long feared the powerful Murdoch
press but began to turn against it last year as the
phone-hacking scandal became a public outrage.
Cameron was forced to accept the resignation of his then
spokesman, Andy Coulson, who was a former editor of the News of
the World.
The British press, particularly the tabloids, became subdued
for a time but in recent weeks the Sunday Times and the Sun have
gone on the offensive against Cameron, whom they helped to win
the last election.