* Speculation on third Heathrow runway sparks political row
* Cameron rules out extra runway before 2015
* Seeks cross-party consensus on boosting airport capacity
By Mohammed Abbas and Tim Castle
LONDON, Sept 5 British Prime Minister David
Cameron tried to defuse a row over a potential expansion of
London's over-stretched Heathrow airport on Wednesday, pledging
to seek cross-party support for plans to boost British airport
capacity.
Speculation has mounted that Cameron's ruling Conservative
Party would go back on its pre-election promise not to build a
third runaway at the airport after the transport minister who
opposed expansion was replaced in a reshuffle on Tuesday.
Heathrow is Britain's biggest airport, the world's third
busiest, and a hub for international flights, but its location
near residential areas makes its expansion a toxic issue for
local voters, green groups and the Conservatives' coalition
partners the Liberal Democrats.
Business leaders say airport capacity must be increased to
boost trade and routes to developing markets such as China.
The issue pits Britain's increasingly unpopular prime
minister against well-liked London Mayor Boris Johnson, who
opposes expansion at Heathrow and is tipped as a future
Conservative Party leader, and risks straining the frayed
coalition government.
The government is under pressure to speed up infrastructure
projects as it seeks to revive Britain's finances, with its
flagship austerity plan coming under attack as it fails to turn
around the recession-hit economy.
"I will not be breaking my manifesto pledge," Cameron said
during a stormy session of the weekly prime minister's question
time, his first grilling after parliament's summer break. He
said he would make an announcement on airport capacity in the
coming days.
"What we need to do is build a process that hopefully has
cross-party support, so we can look carefully at this issue and
deliver changes that will address the problems of capacity that
we will have in future years," Cameron said.
Cameron had agreed with the Lib Dems when they came to power
in 2010 not to build a third Heathrow runway, but his intention
to seek cross-party support to boost airport capacity opens the
door to the plan after the current parliament ends in 2015.
Cameron's aides told reporters that the prime minister would
contact the opposition Labour party before his announcement.
Labour says it is "sceptical" about building a third runway.
A change in Conservative policy on Heathrow would come after
a several U-turns since coming to power, most recently dropping
plans to reform parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords.
"PROFOUND MISTAKE"
Johnson, riding a wave of popularity following London's
Olympic Games, demanded Cameron rule out a third runway both
during the current parliament and beyond, a call echoed by other
Conservative politicians in areas under the airport's
flightpath.
"I think that is a profound mistake. It is not deliverable.
It would do massive environmental damage," Johnson said.
"End this anxiety that's now building up that a U-turn is in
progress and say no thanks, it's alright the policy as it has
been, which is to say no to the third runway, both now and in
the future, i.e. beyond the next 2-1/2 years," he said.
Conservative lawmaker Zac Goldsmith said he would not stand
at the next election unless he was assured a third runway would
not be built, calling on the government to "get off the fence".
"If we haven't heard by the summer next year what the
government's view is in relation to airport capacity generally,
I would personally read that as a hidden U-turn by the
Conservative Party," he said.
After three consecutive quarters of economic contraction,
Cameron and finance minister George Osborne are under pressure
to find new ideas to boost growth while at the same time deflect
calls for a fundamental re-think of their austerity programme.
On Sunday Cameron promised to "cut through the dither" and
ease planning and construction laws, but during a heated
exchange in parliament opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband
attacked Cameron's record.
"Over the last 2-1/2 years we have seen announcements on
infrastructure - failed, announcements on housing - failed,
announcements on planning - failed," he said.
Cameron responded by painting Miliband as subordinate to his
finance spokesman Ed Balls.
"Apparently he (Miliband) still has to bring in the coffee
every morning. That's just how assertive and butch the leader of
the opposition really is," Cameron said.