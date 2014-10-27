Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks on high speed rail link HS2, at the launch of the HS2 report, in Leeds Civic Hall, northern England October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lynne Cameron/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron was bundled into his official car by his bodyguards on Monday after a member of the public ran into him in what looked like a serious security breach, video footage showed.

The footage showed the man run directly towards Cameron, who was leaving an event in the city of Leeds in northern England, and come into contact with him before being intercepted. Bodyguards later rushed Cameron towards a waiting car.

"A 28-year-old local man was briefly arrested after he came close to the prime minister's group," West Yorkshire Police said in a statement released on Twitter.

"No threats were made, and after the man's details were checked, he was de-arrested and allowed on his way."

In August, Britain raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level with Cameron saying Islamic State (IS) militants operating in Syria and Iraq posed the country's greatest ever security risk.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)