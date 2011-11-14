* Cameron sets out case for Britain to remain in EU
* Calls for flexible bloc that recognises diversity
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain must remain part of
the European Union to protect its economic interests but a
post-crisis Europe must not turn into a rigid bloc with the
power to hurt those on the periphery, British Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Monday.
Cameron asked in a foreign policy speech to the Lord Mayor
of London's banquet: "What kind of Europe do we actually want?".
"One with the flexibility of a network, not the rigidity of
a bloc, whose institutions help by connecting and strengthening
its members to thrive in a vibrant world, rather than holding
them back," he said.
The eurosceptic Conservative leader, prime minister in a
coalition government with the smaller and europhile Liberal
Democrats, wants to maintain Britain's influence in Europe while
also urging further integration in the euro zone as part of a
solution to the debt crisis.
The government is worried, however, that a closer-knit euro
zone could isolate non-euro nations in the EU and form a
powerful voting bloc which could damage the interests of
countries such as Britain and Sweden.
Although a more closely integrated euro zone, which
potentially votes as one on Europe-wide issues, could have
damaging long-term consequences for Britain, Cameron is urging
the euro zone in that direction because the alternative - a
break up of the monetary union - would be disastrous for
Britain's fragile economy.
Some European countries are calling for deeper euro zone
fiscal integration to help deal with the financial crisis.
Some on the right of Cameron's party have called for Britain
to leave the European Union or at least to use the euro zone
crisis as an opportunity to claw back powers from Brussels.
Cameron faced a rebellion by more than a quarter of his
members of parliament last month who defied him to demand a
referendum on EU membership. The episode had echoes of
infighting over Europe tore apart the Conservative government in
the 1980s and 1990s.
"Leaving the EU is not in our national interest," Cameron
said, according to a copy of his speech released in advance by
his office. "Outside, we would end up like Norway, subject to
every rule for the Single Market made in Brussels but unable to
shape those rules."
"And believe me: if we weren't in there helping write the
rules they would be written without us - the biggest supporter
of open markets and free trade - and we wouldn't like the
outcome."
However, Cameron said the EU must find a way to get its
economies expanding again. "Unless we all get a grip on growth
the European Union will remain an organisation in peril
representing a continent in trouble.
TRADE AND POLITICS
Cameron, citing figures showing European countries
accounting for half of UK exports, said Britain also needed to
focus on building stronger ties elsewhere to improve its
prospects in an increasingly competitive global environment.
"If we are to earn our living in the rest of the world, we
also need to forge stronger relationships with countries like
Brazil, Russia, India, China, Turkey, Nigeria and South Africa,"
he said.
Cameron said he would not shy away from seeking business,
even in countries with poor human rights and political records.
"In dealing with other countries, their politics matter. But
when the politics are troubling the answer isn't to deal with
the politics and put the trade on hold," he said.
"We must be bold enough to try and deal with the politics
and the trade at the same time. We should always be a champion
of human rights - and we should address our differences
candidly. But we should not allow them to define and limit the
whole relationship."
(Reporting by Matt Falloon)