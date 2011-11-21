* Cameron: Slow growth making it harder to cut UK deficit
* Fiscal stimulus now would be "dangerously wrong"
* Measures due to boost house building, infrastructure
By David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 21 British Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Monday calls for temporary fiscal stimulus
to boost the country's faltering economy were "dangerously
wrong", and warned Britain risked the fate of Italy or Spain if
he wavered from debt reduction plans.
Speaking to business leaders a week before the government's
autumn budget statement, Cameron did flag some low-cost measures
to support growth, such as underwriting mortgages for first-time
homebuyers.
But the Conservative leader said proposals from the
opposition Labour Party for a government cash injection to boost
the economy lacked support from business and would make
Britain's economic problems worse, not better.
"We are recovering from a debt crisis, not a traditional
recession. People who argue that traditional fiscal stimulus,
extra spending funded by even more borrowing, is the right
answer are not just wrong, but dangerously wrong," he said.
Cameron said Britain would face a crippling rise in
government borrowing costs if he and his Liberal Democrat
coalition partners deviated from a plan to largely eliminate the
country's budget deficit over the next five years.
"Just look at countries in Europe that don't have credible
plans for dealing with their debts. Their interest rates are
climbing to levels that will make growth impossible," he told
the Confederation of British Industry's annual conference.
Spain's bond yields rose on Monday despite a clear-cut
weekend election win for conservatives committed to toughter
austerity. Meanwhile, the euro zone debt crisis appeared to be
spreading to the heart of the currency bloc as ratings agency
Moody's warned on France's credit rating.
British government debt has largely been treated as a safe
haven by investors, keeping down borrowing costs despite a
rapidly darkening growth outlook that will make it increasingly
hard for the country to meet its debt reduction targets.
The Bank of England restarted its quantitative easing
programme last month, and predicted last week that the economy
would struggle to grow at all for most of next year.
Retailers have been a major casualty of the gloom. The
British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday that the number of
shoppers fell in the three months to October at its fastest rate
since last December's heavy snow.
Cameron acknowledged that wrestling down Britain's budget
deficit -- which totalled more than 10 percent of GDP when he
came to power in May 2010 -- was proving tougher than expected.
"Getting debt under control is proving harder than anyone
envisaged. High levels of public and private debt are proving to
be a drag on growth, which in turn makes it more difficult to
deal with those debts," he said.
"But this also undermines further the case for adding to the
national burden of debt with even more borrowing," the
Conservative leader added.
REBALANCING ECONOMY
Cameron said it was essential that Britain reduced its trade
deficit and focused more on exports for sustainable growth in
future, a point also emphasised by trade minister Stephen Green.
"We've got to see this as something of a national challenge
and stick at it. This is where growth is going to come from; it
ain't going to come from the consumer, it can't come from
racking up more debt," Green told Reuters at the CBI event.
The government is aiming to strengthen Britain's economy
over the longer-term by plugging gaps in the country's patchy
infrastructure and skills base.
Cameron said finance minister George Osborne would announce
incentives for infrastructure investment in his autumn statement
on Nov. 29, and also that he was reviewing rates of air
passenger duty, a potential hindrance to trade.
The housing market plan announced earlier on Monday involved
support for new mortgages for up to 100,000 people otherwise
unable to buy homes, by indemnifying banks which approve
mortgages worth 95 percent of a property's value. There would
also be 400 million pound investment fund to support small and
medium-sized home builders.
Cameron also lauded news that British energy company
Centrica had bought a string of gas production assets from
Norway's Statoil on Monday and signed a 10-year gas
purchase deal, boosting its production by a quarter.
(Reporting by Keith Weir and Fiona Shaikh; Writing by David
Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)