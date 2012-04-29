* Conservative support slumps to lowest since 2004
* Cameron denies offering BSkyB favours to media tycoon
* Cardinal says UK govt economic policy is "immoral"
By David Milliken
LONDON, April 29 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has denied favouring Rupert Murdoch's business interests
in exchange for political support from his newspaper empire, and
defended a minister's handling of an ill-fated takeover bid
involving the media magnate.
Cameron is on the back foot ahead of local elections across
much of Britain on Thursday. After a month of bad headlines
about Murdoch, the budget and the return of the economy to
recession, an opinion poll registered support for his
Conservative Party at its lowest since 2004.
In a television interview on Sunday, Cameron said there had
been no deal with Murdoch to nod through NewsCorp's
attempted takeover of Britain's biggest satellite TV firm BSkyB
in return for support at the 2010 election that brought
him to power.
"The idea of some grand bargain between me and Rupert
Murdoch, that is not true," Cameron told the BBC. "I do not do
things or change my policies to suit this proprietor or that
proprietor. That is not the way I work, and I will say that
under oath."
An inquiry into phone-hacking by Murdoch's newspapers, led
by the judge Brian Leveson, has revealed the formerly close
links between Murdoch and the British government.
An adviser to Jeremy Hunt, the media and culture secretary
who had overseen the BSkyB bid until Murdoch withdrew it in
July, resigned on Wednesday after emails emerged showing he had
been in close contact with NewsCorp about the deal.
Now the opposition Labour Party is pressing Hunt to resign,
saying Cameron must launch a separate inquiry into whether Hunt
himself breached rules on ministerial conduct.
However, Cameron said he saw no evidence that Hunt had
overstepped the line of propriety and there would be no separate
inquiry unless Hunt's testimony to the Leveson inquiry revealed
new facts. "As things stand I do not believe that Jeremy Hunt
breached the ministerial code," Cameron said.
DEFENDING HUNT
Asked if he was still 100 percent behind Hunt, Cameron said
that Hunt - who is also responsible for the 2012 Olympic Games
in London this summer - was doing a good job, and had not yet
had the opportunity to defend himself.
"I think he is a good culture, media and sports secretary. I
think he is doing an excellent job on the Olympics. If someone
has breached the ministerial code and behaved badly, they can't
stay in the government. But they should be able to defend
themselves."
On Friday Leveson refused to bring forward the date of
Hunt's testimony, which is several weeks away.
Labour finance spokesman Ed Balls, speaking to Sky News
after Cameron's interview, said that Cameron should stop trying
to defend Hunt.
"If the prime minister put the same energy into defending
hundreds of thousands of jobs up and down the country as he is
into Jeremy Hunt - one person in his cabinet - then he might not
be losing trust so quickly."
Support for the Conservatives has fallen to 29 percent while
Labour is on 40 percent, according to a YouGov poll in the
Sunday Times newspaper.
Cameron has been attacked even within his own party for
appearing out of touch after a budget in March that cut income
tax for the richest Britons while raising taxes for retired
people and on everyday items such as hot pies known as pasties.
On Sunday, Scotland's most senior Roman Catholic, Cardinal
Keith O'Brien, said Cameron had failed in his moral obligation
to consider the poor.
"It is these people who have had to suffer because of the
financial disasters of recent years and it is immoral," the
cardinal told the BBC. "It is not moral just to ignore them and
to say 'struggle along', while the rich can go sailing along in
their own sweet way."