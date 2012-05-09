LONDON May 9 A successful euro zone requires a
single government if it is to work properly, British Prime
Minister David Cameron said in a newspaper interview on
Wednesday.
"There's nowhere in the world that has a single currency
without having more of a single government," Cameron told
Britain's Daily Mail.
"Making sense of the euro for me would mean that those euro
zone countries would have to have much more co-ordinated
economic policy, much more co-ordinated debt policy," he said.
Cameron, who opted out of a new European economic pact late
last year, advocated Britain's position outside the euro and its
ability "to do things to ourselves, for ourselves, by ourselves.
"I have always believed different countries at times will
need different economic policies, interest rates tailored to
their own needs."
Cameron said, however, that it is in Britain's interest to
see a return to growth in the euro zone, which accounts for 40
percent of UK exports.
"We want them to sort out the problems that they have. We
want to be in the single market, we want European co-operation,
we don't want to be in the euro," Cameron said.
"The euro is a project in transition that could go in a
number of different ways ... all these countries have to make
their own choices."