* Cameron says measure could save almost 2 billion pounds
* Says current benefits system does not encourage work
* Lib Dem partners urge caution
* Proposal may strain coalition for second time in a week
LONDON, June 24 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Sunday proposed scrapping rent subsidies for Britons
under 25, in a newspaper interview likely to strain his
Conservative Party's coalition with the Liberal Democrats for
the second time in a week.
Requiring almost 400,000 low-paid and unemployed young
Britons to live with their parents if they cannot afford market
rents could save just under 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) a
year, Cameron said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday.
Asked about the proposal in a BBC interview, Lib Dem Deputy
Finance Minister Danny Alexander said the coalition had already
implemented major welfare reforms - including cuts to housing
benefit - and that these should be allowed to bed down first.
Separately, the Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams,
leader of more than 80 million Anglicans worldwide and a
long-standing critic, accused Cameron of "aspirational waffle
designed to conceal a deeply damaging withdrawal of the state
from its responsibilities to the most vulnerable".
The Conservatives and the centre-left Liberal Democrats
formed a coalition in May 2010, and have regular public
disagreements, though weak ratings for both parties limit any
incentive to end the coalition before elections must be held in
2015.
A YouGov opinion poll released on Sunday for the Sunday
Times showed support for the opposition Labour Party at 43
percent, the Conservatives on 34 percent and the Lib Dems on 9
percent.
COALITION STRAIN
Earlier this week, Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg
opposed plans from Michael Gove, the education minister, to
reintroduce separate exams for able and less able pupils at the
age of 16. Such exams were phased out in 1986, partly because
they were viewed as reinforcing social divisions.
While Cameron said there would be exemptions to any ban on
housing benefits for under-25s in special cases - such as for
those suffering from domestic violence - he argued that the
current benefits system reduced incentives for people to work.
"The system currently sends the signal you are better off
not working, or working less. It encourages people not to work
and have children, but we should help people to work and have
children," he was quoted as saying.
Britain's unemployment rate stands at 8.2 percent -
relatively low given the depth of its economic slump after the
financial crisis - but for those aged 18-24 it is 19.9 percent.
The Mail on Sunday said Cameron also favoured forced
community work for 5,000-10,000 people unemployed for more than
2 years who were deemed to be work-shy and unwilling to take
part in training programmes.
Cameron will announce further details of his plans in a
speech on Monday.
One of Cameron's main themes in the 2010 election campaign
was the "Big Society," which aimed to encourage voluntary
community work. It was this that the Archbishop of Canterbury
decried as "aspirational waffle" in book extracts published on
Sunday by the Observer.
Since the coalition took power, its major focus has been
reducing Britain's budget deficit, which peaked at over 156
billion pounds in 2009/10 or 11 percent of GDP.