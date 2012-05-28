LONDON May 28 British Prime Minister David
Cameron and finance minister George Osborne will meet with Bank
of England Governor Mervyn King and Britain's top bank regulator
Adair Turner on Monday to discuss the euro zone, a government
spokesman said.
The meeting comes amid growing worries about the stability
of the currency bloc, and after Spain said it planned to
recapitalise its fourth-biggest bank using Spanish government
bonds.
The spokesman said Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will also
attend the meeting, and that it was not unusual for top
ministers to meet with the BoE governor.
"I would have thought they'd be focusing on broader economy
questions, what the IMF had to say and prospects for the euro
zone," a government spokesman said.
A Downing Street spokeswoman stressed it was not a crisis
meeting.
"The Prime Minister is very much engaged in issues regarding
the eurozone and they are having an update meeting."