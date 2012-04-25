LONDON, April 25 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Wednesday said he gave his "full support" to his
embattled culture minister, and ruled out a separate probe into
the minister's contacts with media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp media empire.
"I set out the Leveson inquiry .... I believe that to step
in and try and pre-judge that inquiry would be wrong," Cameron
told a parliament in uproar, referring to the Leveson probe he
set up last year into media ethics in response to allegations of
phone hacking at Murdoch-owned newspapers.
"It seems to me that the better course is to allow this
inquiry to proceed," he said, echoing the inquiry's chief judge.
Cameron and his culture minister Jeremy Hunt are under
intense pressure after Murdoch's executive son James on Tuesday
disclosed embarrassing details of close contacts with Hunt, who
was last year reviewing whether to let the family extend its
interests in pay TV group BSkyB.