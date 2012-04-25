LONDON, April 25 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday said he gave his "full support" to his embattled culture minister, and ruled out a separate probe into the minister's contacts with media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's News Corp media empire.

"I set out the Leveson inquiry .... I believe that to step in and try and pre-judge that inquiry would be wrong," Cameron told a parliament in uproar, referring to the Leveson probe he set up last year into media ethics in response to allegations of phone hacking at Murdoch-owned newspapers.

"It seems to me that the better course is to allow this inquiry to proceed," he said, echoing the inquiry's chief judge.

Cameron and his culture minister Jeremy Hunt are under intense pressure after Murdoch's executive son James on Tuesday disclosed embarrassing details of close contacts with Hunt, who was last year reviewing whether to let the family extend its interests in pay TV group BSkyB.