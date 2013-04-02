LONDON, April 2 Bogged down by a stagnating
economy and sinking poll ratings, British Prime Minister David
Cameron ventured into a new swamp when he waded waist-deep into
mud to rescue a drowning sheep.
Cameron was on his way back from visiting a farmer near his
weekend home in the Oxfordshire countryside last month when he
heard bleating and spotted a ewe that had got stuck in the mud
after following her two lambs.
In jeans and rubber boots, Cameron waded into the swamp,
followed by his two bodyguards, wrestled the sodden sheep and
hoisted it onto safe ground, the Sun newspaper reported.
"When I got there, David (Cameron) was in the swamp,
waist-deep in mud, along with the two police, who had all gone
in there to help drag this sheep out," farmer Julian Tustian
told the Daily Telegraph.
"He was brilliant, pulling, pushing and shoving. He was
covered in mud, he looked a mess."
The ewe, which has since been nicknamed Swampy, has fully
recovered from the ordeal, which unfolded on the evening of
March 1, Tustian said. The lambs drowned.
The story of the lost sheep's messy rescue could have passed
for an April fool joke but a Downing Street spokeswoman
confirmed it had taken place.
Twitter users mocked what they labelled Cameron's "ewe
turn", describing it as an unusual show of compassion from a
prime minister imposing harsh welfare cuts and talking tough on
immigration.
"Are you sure it was not the over way round? The ewe saved
#Cameron from the swamp he's in?" wrote one user calling himself
@Brianma68.
