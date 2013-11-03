LONDON Nov 3 The British government's response
to leaks of intelligence information by former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden has eroded human rights and press
freedoms, rights groups said on Sunday.
In an open letter to Prime Minister David Cameron published
in Britain's Guardian newspaper, 70 different press advocacy and
rights groups from 40 countries said they were alarmed at the
way his government had reacted, saying it had invoked national
security legislation to try to suppress information of public
interest.
"We believe that the United Kingdom government's response
... is eroding fundamental human rights in the country. The
government's response has been to condemn, rather than
celebrate, investigative journalism, which plays a crucial role
in a healthy democratic society," they said.
Disclosures about the activities of Britain's GCHQ
eavesdropping organisation and its cooperation with America's
National Security Agency (NSA) have embarrassed the government
and angered many lawmakers in Cameron's ruling Conservative
party, who believe the leaks have harmed national security.
Cameron's top aides persuaded the Guardian to destroy some
data which they said was too sensitive to reveal, but the prime
minister has since expressed frustration that the paper went on
to publish other material.
He has accused newspapers of assisting Britain's enemies by
helping them avoid surveillance by its intelligence services and
has threatened to act to stop further publication.
In an unprecedented move, the heads of Britain's
intelligence agencies will answer questions about their
activities during a parliamentary hearing later this week.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Barry Moody)