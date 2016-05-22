Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks accross the pedestrian crossing outside Abbey Road studios with former minister Tessa Jowell (R) in London, Britain, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/ Jeremy Selwyn/Pool

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday he would be prepared to meet U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, but kept up his criticism of the Republican's proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States, calling it "very dangerous".

In December Cameron called Trump, potentially the next leader of Britain's closest ally, "divisive, stupid and wrong" for calling for the ban. Trump fired back, saying he would probably not have a good relationship with Cameron.

But, amid signs that both sides are backing away from the standoff, Cameron told ITV's "Peston on Sunday" show he would meet the property mogul if he came over before the U.S. election.

"American presidential candidates have made a habit of coming through the UK, and so if that happens I'd be very happy to (meet Trump)," Cameron said.

He said that Trump's call for a temporary ban on Muslims travelling was "a very dangerous thing to say ... as well as a divisive and wrong one."

Trump last week appeared to row back, saying he expected to have "a good relationship" with Cameron. On Friday he said Cameron had invited him to London - though Cameron's team later said no invite had been extended.

