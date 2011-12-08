LONDON Dec 8 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he would have "no hesitation" in vetoing any treaty of all 27 European Union nations to fix the euro debt crisis if it did not protect interests of Britain.

Cameron was speaking in London before travelling to Brussels for a summit of European leaders where he is under pressure from eurosceptic members of his Conservative party to ensure Britain does not lose out in any EU agreement.

"I will be doing my best for Britain and I hope that if we get a good deal that will be good for Britain.

"But if I can't get what I want I will have no hesitation in vetoing a treaty at 27 (EU members) because I am not going to go to Brussels and not stand up for our country," he said at a meeting broadcast by Sky News.