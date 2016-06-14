LONDON, June 14 Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday that its trade agreement with the European Union would be stronger if Britain remained part of the bloc.

Ahead of the June 23 referendum, he told reporters in London that Britain would be stronger if it remained a member of the union and that Canadian businesses with investments in Britain felt at risk with the possibility of a Brexit.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)