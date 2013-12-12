LONDON Dec 12 British outsourcing group Capita
will take over contracts to tag criminals from rivals
G4S and Serco on an interim basis by April next
year, the British government said on Thursday.
Both G4S and Serco are being investigated by the Serious
Fraud Office after an audit showed they had charged for tagging
criminals who were either dead, in prison or had never been
tagged in the first place.
Justice Secretary Christopher Grayling said Capita, which
has already been named preferred bidder to take on the contracts
permanently, will now deliver the electronic monitoring service
on an interim basis before any new deal begins.
G4S and Serco's tagging contracts are due to expire on March
31, 2014, with a new contract to begin later in 2014. Capita
will continue to use Serco and G4S's equipment.