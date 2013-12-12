LONDON Dec 12 British outsourcing group Capita will take over contracts to tag criminals from rivals G4S and Serco on an interim basis by April next year, the British government said on Thursday.

Both G4S and Serco are being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office after an audit showed they had charged for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or had never been tagged in the first place.

Justice Secretary Christopher Grayling said Capita, which has already been named preferred bidder to take on the contracts permanently, will now deliver the electronic monitoring service on an interim basis before any new deal begins.

G4S and Serco's tagging contracts are due to expire on March 31, 2014, with a new contract to begin later in 2014. Capita will continue to use Serco and G4S's equipment.