LONDON Aug 7 A North Sea drilling site that
failed to find gas is suitable to store carbon, tests carried
out by Britain's National Grid showed.
The company plans to offer its offshore storage site and
pipeline to carbon-capture and storage (CCS) projects in the
Yorkshire region that plan to capture carbon from polluting
power plants.
National Grid said saline aquifer 5/42, where oil major BP
was drilling for gas, can be used to store around 200 million
tonnes of carbon dioxide.
"Early indications are that the undersea site 65 kilometres
off the Yorkshire coast is viable for carbon dioxide storage,"
the company said in a statement.
The aquifer could also link up with other offshore storage
sites in future, including some that propose to use enhanced oil
recovery technology to retrieve oil that was previously
difficult to reach.
Two of Britain's most advanced CCS projects are located in
the Yorkshire area, including Drax's White Rose project
which was shortlisted for a 1 billion pound ($1.5
billion)government tender last year.
CCS is commercially unproven and expensive to build, but
governments that seek to curb emissions from the
carbon-intensive power industry want it to make a contribution
in future.