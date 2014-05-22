LONDON May 22 A British court has ordered into
liquidation 13 companies after an investigation by the
Insolvency Service found that they had made over 19 million
pounds ($32 million) from selling carbon credits to vulnerable
investors.
"It is plain that the companies were trading carbon credits
as investments, which is wholly incorrect and misleading. Sales
were made at excessive profit margins, making investment
unlikely to lead to a profit or to break even," registrar Clive
Hugh Jones of the UK High Court said in a ruling, according to
the Insolvency Service.
The agency said Eco-Synergies Ltd, a wholesaler of voluntary
carbon credits, was at the centre of the 13 now liquidated firms
that marketed the credits "using false claims contained in slick
brochures", among other methods.
Chris Mayhew, company investigations supervisor at the
Insolvency Service, added in a statement: "investors including
vulnerable individuals and often repeat victims who were urged
to buy more and more credits have lost their money".
The Insolvency Service administers and investigates the
affairs of bankrupt companies and those wound up by courts.
Officials at the service could not immediately be reached for
further comment.
Voluntary carbon credits can be used by individuals and
companies to offset greenhouse gas emissions. Some firms have
marketed them with promises of lucrative returns, targeting
mainly the elderly.
The Insolvency Service said Eco-Synergies had sourced
credits for a total of 2.3 million pounds, or at an average of
65 pence each, and then sold them to investors via ostensibly
unrelated companies at a mark-up of as much as 869 percent.
Efforts by Reuters to contact Eco-Synergies by phone or
email were unsuccessful.
In Britain, at least 32 firms have been forced to shut since
2012 over claims they collectively made more than 43 million
pounds using high-pressure techniques to sell the illiquid and
over-priced credits, the Insolvency Service said.
The agency in November estimated that at least 1,500
investors had been defrauded by carbon credit sellers.
British watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority last year
released findings of a survey of 125 carbon investors, showing
that not one had made money from investing in credits.
It said nearly 200 carbon firms have been put under
investigation since 2011, and has listed many of them on its
website.
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Szabo; editing by Jane Baird)