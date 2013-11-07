* Carbon budget due to be reviewed in 2014
* No legal or economic case to weaken emissions cut-CCC
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Nov 7 Britain should not weaken an
ambitious carbon emissions cut goal for 2023 to 2027 when it is
reviewed next year because efforts to fight climate change
should be deepened, not scaled back, the government's climate
advisers said on Thursday.
The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) said there have been
no significant changes in climate science or international
efforts to cut emissions since the goal in the government's
fourth carbon budget was set two years ago.
"The fourth carbon budget remains sensible in light of the
latest evidence on climate science and international action. In
these respects there is no legal or economic case to reduce
ambition in the budget," Lord Deben, chairman of the committee,
said in a statement.
Britain has set legally binding targets for greenhouse gas
emissions over four five-year periods to 2027, known as carbon
budgets, which aim to put it on track towards cutting emissions
by 80 percent by the middle of the century.
In 2011, the government set its fourth carbon budget to
cover the period 2023 to 2027, which would require an emissions
cut of 50 percent from 1990 levels.
However, it said it would decide in 2014 whether the budget
should be revised to reflect progress in cutting emissions in
the European Union.
Some politicians argue that there should be a weaker
emissions cut target to prevent damage to the British economy
but a parliamentary committee urged the government last month to
abandon the budget review or at least make sure the budget is
not watered down.
Some utilities argue they cannot afford to finance the costs
of targets to lower carbon emissions, in many cases passing the
costs onto consumers.
This in turn has heaped pressure on politicians to cap
energy prices as consumer bills escalate.
However, scientists have warned that the global average
temperature could rise up to 4 degrees Celsius if emissions
continue to rise, which will lead to more extreme weather events
and catastrophic damage.
On Wednesday, the World Meteorological Organisation said
volumes of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a record high
last year.
Strict emissions cuts are needed to buck the rising trend
and Britain's fourth carbon budget is the minimum contribution
it can make to global action, the committee said.
European policymakers are currently considering targeting a
cut of around 40 percent in emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels
but environmental groups have said a 60 percent cut is needed.
Britain has said the EU needs to promise a 50 percent cut in
emissions by 2030.
If that proposal is accepted, the government might have to
make its carbon budget stricter, the committee said.
"The UK's position in the EU negotiations is fully congruent
with the budget although a success at the level hoped for by the
UK government might well require its tightening," Deben added.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)