* CCS technology deemed crucial to meet climate targets
* Government needs to restore investor confidence in CCS
-watchdog
LONDON Jan 20 Britain spent 168 million pounds
($207 million) on two failed initiatives to help to fund carbon
capture and storage (CCS) technology, a parliamentary watchdog
said on Friday.
CCS involves the capture of emissions from power plants and
industry to allow them to be stored underground and had been
viewed by the British government as a vital to help it to meet
emissions targets, but two competitions held over the past ten
years have failed to produce a commercial-scale project.
A report by the National Audit Office (NAO), focusing on the
second competition, said that the 100 million pounds spent had
not provided value for money.
"Taxpayers will be alarmed that disagreement between
departments means the taxpayers have little to show for the 100
million pounds the government spent," Meg Hillier, Chair of the
Committee of Public Accounts, said in statement with the report.
The first competition, which cost 68 million pounds,
collapsed in 2011 when a consortium including National Grid
and Iberdrola's Scottish Power pulled out.
The second competition's demise came when the government
unexpectedly cancelled its funding in 2015.
The NAO said that the Department for Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) -- which has since become part of the new
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)
-- began the second CCS competition without agreeing on costs
with Britain's finance ministry.
The cancellation halted development of the two major
projects involved, being developed by companies including SSE
, Shell, GE and BOC, part of the Linde
Group.
"The government will have to work hard to restore investor
confidence in carbon capture and storage, or come up with
cost-effective alternatives to meet the UK's decarbonisation
target," Hillier said.
In 2015 the DECC said that meeting the country's 2050 carbon
dioxide reduction target would cost 30 billion pounds without
deployment of CCS in the power sector.
"The Department (BEIS) must learn lessons from this
experience if it is to stand any chance of ensuring the first
CCS plants are built in the near future," said Amyas Morse, head
of the NAO.
Britain has a legally binding target to cut emissions by 80
percent from 1990 levels by 2050.
