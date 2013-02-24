LONDON Feb 24 Britain's most senior Roman
Catholic cleric, a cardinal expected to take part in the
conclave to choose the next pope, rejected allegations on Sunday
that he had behaved in an "inappropriate" way with other
priests.
The Observer newspaper said Cardinal Keith O'Brien, 74, the
archbishop of St. Andrews and Edinburgh, who is known for
outspoken views on homosexuality, had been reported to the
Vatican over allegations of inappropriate behaviour stretching
back 30 years.
"Cardinal O'Brien contests these claims and is taking legal
advice," a spokesman for the cardinal said.
Three priests and a former priest, from a Scottish diocese,
have complained to the Vatican and demanded O'Brien's immediate
resignation, the newspaper said, adding that they wanted the
conclave to choose Pope Benedict's successor to be "clean".
The Observer gave little detail on the allegations but said
one complainant had said O'Brien made an inappropriate approach
after night prayers. Another priest complained of unwanted
behaviour by O'Brien after a late-night drinking session.
Last week, O'Brien advocated allowing Catholic priests to
marry as many found it difficult to cope with celibacy.
His comments last year labelling gay marriage a "grotesque
subversion" landed him with a "Bigot of the Year" award from gay
rights group Stonewall.
The Catholic Church's handling of the sexual abuse of
children and others by priests has dogged the papacy of
Benedict, who is due to step down on Thursday after becoming the
first pope in centuries to choose to resign.
The next leader of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics will be
chosen by 117 cardinals in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel.
Almost 10,000 people have signed a petition urging a U.S.
cardinal not to take part in selecting the next pope, saying to
do so would insult victims of sexual abuse by priests committed
while he was Archbishop of Los Angeles from 1985 to 2011.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)