LONDON Feb 25 Britain's most senior Roman
Catholic cleric resigned on Monday the day after he rejected
allegations that he had behaved in an "inappropriate" way with
other priests.
"The Holy Father has now decided that my resignation will
take effect today, 25 February 2013," Cardinal Keith O'Brien,
who had been expected to take part in the conclave to choose the
next pope, said in a statement.
O'Brien, who is known for outspoken views on homosexuality,
had been reported to the Vatican over allegations of
inappropriate behaviour stretching back 30 years, according to
the Observer newspaper.
O'Brien, the archbishop of St. Andrews and Edinburgh, had
rejected the claims.
