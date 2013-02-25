(Adds background on allegations)
By Michael Holden
LONDON Feb 25 Britain's most senior Roman
Catholic cleric resigned on Monday following allegations he
behaved in an inappropriate way with priests, and said he would
not take part in the election of Pope Benedict's replacement.
Cardinal Keith O'Brien said he had tendered his resignation
some months ago, ahead of his 75th birthday in March and because
he was suffering from "indifferent health".
The Vatican said the pope, who steps down on Thursday, had
accepted O'Brien's resignation as archbishop of St. Andrews and
Edinburgh.
O'Brien, an outspoken opponent of gay marriage, has been
reported to the Vatican over allegations of inappropriate
behaviour stretching back 30 years, according to Britain's
Observer newspaper.
The cardinal, who last week advocated allowing Catholic
priests to marry as many found it difficult to cope with
celibacy, rejected the allegations and was seeking legal advice,
his spokesman said.
"Looking back over my years of ministry: For any good I have
been able to do, I thank God. For any failures, I apologise to
all whom I have offended," O'Brien said in a statement, which
made no reference to the recent allegations.
He said he would not attend the election next month of a new
pope, saying: "I do not wish media attention in Rome to be
focussed on me - but rather on Pope Benedict XVI and on his
successor."
The Observer, which gave little detail on the claims, said
three priests and a former priest, from a Scottish diocese, had
complained over incidents dating back to 1980.
One said the cardinal formed an "inappropriate relationship"
with him while another complained of unwanted behaviour by
O'Brien after a late-night drinking session.
Last year, O'Brien's comments labelling gay marriage a
"grotesque subversion" landed him with a "Bigot of the Year"
award from British gay rights group Stonewall.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; editing by
Maria Golovnina and Jon Boyle)