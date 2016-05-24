LONDON May 24 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said he did not expect the central bank to make fresh
comments about the risks of Britain leaving the European Union
before the country's EU membership referendum next month.
The BoE, which has angered campaigners who want Britain to
leave the EU by highlighting the risks of a so-called Brexit, is
due to make a monthly policy statement on June 16, a week before
the in-out vote.
Earlier this month, the Bank said a decision to leave the EU
could cause a sharp slowdown in growth and a rise in inflation.
Carney also said there was a risk of a two-quarter recession.
Speaking to members of parliament on Tuesday, Carney said he
thought the Bank's nine monetary policymakers had largely said
what they had to say on the issue.
"We in my judgment have highlighted the key economic issues
around, including short-term uncertainty and the potential
change in the trade-off between output and inflation, so I would
not expect something substantially different to be said (on June
16)," he said.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Eurosceptic lawmaker, renewed his attacks
on Carney, calling the BoE a "creature of the government".
Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister George
Osborne are leading the campaign to keep the country in the EU.
Rees-Mogg has previously accused Carney of venturing into
politics with his Brexit warnings and called for him to resign.
But Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the committee quizzing Carney
and other BoE officials on Tuesday, said lawmakers would have
criticised the governor if he had stayed silent on the Brexit
issue.
(Reporting by David Milliken, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Estelle
Shirbon, writing by William Schomberg)