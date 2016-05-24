LONDON May 24 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he did not expect the central bank to make fresh comments about the risks of Britain leaving the European Union before the country's EU membership referendum next month.

The BoE, which has angered campaigners who want Britain to leave the EU by highlighting the risks of a so-called Brexit, is due to make a monthly policy statement on June 16, a week before the in-out vote.

Earlier this month, the Bank said a decision to leave the EU could cause a sharp slowdown in growth and a rise in inflation. Carney also said there was a risk of a two-quarter recession.

Speaking to members of parliament on Tuesday, Carney said he thought the Bank's nine monetary policymakers had largely said what they had to say on the issue.

"We in my judgment have highlighted the key economic issues around, including short-term uncertainty and the potential change in the trade-off between output and inflation, so I would not expect something substantially different to be said (on June 16)," he said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Eurosceptic lawmaker, renewed his attacks on Carney, calling the BoE a "creature of the government".

Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister George Osborne are leading the campaign to keep the country in the EU.

Rees-Mogg has previously accused Carney of venturing into politics with his Brexit warnings and called for him to resign.

But Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the committee quizzing Carney and other BoE officials on Tuesday, said lawmakers would have criticised the governor if he had stayed silent on the Brexit issue. (Reporting by David Milliken, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Estelle Shirbon, writing by William Schomberg)