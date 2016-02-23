(Refiles to add dropped words to lead)
* BoE's Carney says rate cuts, broader QE possible
* Rate hikes likely over next three years - Carney
* No plan for UK negative interest rates - Carney
* "Referendum premium" in sterling as EU vote approaches
LONDON, Feb 23 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said interest rate cuts and a broadening of a bond-buying
programme were possibilities as he sought to counter concerns
that the BoE might be running low on ammunition to boost
Britain's economy if needed.
So far, the slowing of the global economy has not had a big
impact on British growth which remains stronger than in many
other rich economies since 2013.
Carney, speaking to lawmakers, stuck to his view that
British interest rates were more likely than not to rise from a
record low 0.5 percent over the next three years as the economy
continues to grow.
But as the global outlook darkens, debate among investors
has turned to what more governments and central banks globally
can do to boost demand. Concerns about Britain's European Union
membership referendum might also hurt the country's growth.
Carney pointed to intensifying risks in emerging markets and
said the BoE could provide more stimulus if needed.
"If we were in a position where the economy needed
additional stimulus, we do have considerable room," Carney said.
He reiterated comments made previously that the BoE could
cut interest rates towards zero or buy assets other than
government bonds under its quantitative easing programme.
Carney also said the Bank could shorten its time horizon for
returning inflation - currently at 0.3 percent - to its 2
percent target, requiring the central bank to try to generate
inflation more quickly.
CONTINGENCY PLANS
Gertjan Vlieghe, the newest member of the Monetary Policy
Committee, said he might vote for a rate cut if the global
economy worsened.
"I have to say that I have relatively little tolerance for
further downside surprises and should downside surprises
continue then I think we will get relatively quickly to a point
where I would find it appropriate to respond to it," he said.
But Carney dismissed the possibility of deploying negative
interest rates under which central banks charge commercial banks
to deposit money. The European Central Bank and the Bank of
Japan have deployed this to fight the threat of deflation.
"I just re-emphasise we have absolutely no intention, no
interest in doing that," Carney said.
Sterling, which has fallen by nearly 7 percent against the
dollar over the past three months on concerns about the EU
membership referendum in June and Britain's growth outlook,
weakened as Carney spoke. It later stabilised.
Carney said: "There is a lot of referendum premium that has
come into sterling". He also said the BoE would not comment on
the possible outcomes of the vote.
Asked about how the BoE would respond to a shock to sterling
if Britain left the EU, Carney said it would have to take into
account the persistence of such a shock, not just its magnitude.
He also said the Bank was making contingency plans for the
referendum.
Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon said Carney sounded
against the idea of cutting interest rates now, which was
understandable given the relative strength of Britain's economy.
He said the BoE's options to boost the economy remained
limited. "When you've got an environment such as we're in at the
moment, where global forces are battering up against UK shores,
it's difficult for the Bank to do anything," Dixon said.
The Bank's nine rate-setters voted 9-0 in favour of keeping
rates on hold earlier this month as the lone policymaker who had
previously voted to raise borrowing costs reversed his vote.
($1 = 0.7090 pounds)
