By Luisa Porritt and Rhys Jones
| LONDON, Sept 24
LONDON, Sept 24 Carnival Corp said it
will take up to three years for its Costa brand to recover its
reputation and profitability after its Concordia ship sank off
the Italian coast last year.
"There are a lot of great brands that have had setbacks and
they've recovered ... but the economic situation in southern
Europe isn't helping," Carnival chairman Micky Arison said at a
press conference in London on Tuesday.
The wrecked Costa Concordia, which has lain partly submerged
in shallow waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the
accident in January 2012 which killed 32 people, was rolled off
the seabed and onto underwater platforms last week.
"Costa is already beginning to recover, studies of
acceptance suggest it (the brand) has recovered nicely," Arison
said, adding that it would take "two to three years" to get the
brand back to where it was.
The accident was followed by another setback involving
Costa's Triumph vessel, which stranded passengers for five days
and was eventually evacuated, while the company has also
struggled with mechanical issues on other ships.
Those issues prompted Carnival to offer a full refund plus
an additional 10 percent across all its 10 brands to anyone not
happy with their cruise experience.
Arison said Costa remained the number one cruise brand in
Italy, France, South America, and China and would likely return
to profit this year. The company does not publish revenue and
profit figures for its individual brands, which include Cunard
and Holland America.
Earlier this year Carnival, which has a market value of
around $29 billion, reported a 2 percent fall in second-quarter
revenue and warned that bookings for the rest of the year are
lower than last year.
The company expects to see prices strengthen in 2013/14
after prices remained stable last year.
Its British P&O Cruises business on Tuesday said its newest
cruise ship, the Britannia, would enter service in the first
quarter of 2015, boosting its annual capacity by 24 percent.
The new vessel will be able to carry over 3,600 passengers
and will be 25,000 tons larger than P&O Cruises next largest
ship. It will initially be used from Southampton in southern
England to the Mediterranean, northern Europe and across the
Atlantic.
The ship will cost Carnival around 500 million pounds ($801
million).