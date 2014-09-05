NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 British Prime Minister
David Cameron said on Friday that a second aircraft carrier,
currently being built, would be brought into service, ending
speculation about its future.
"This will ensure that we will always have one carrier
available, 100 percent of the time," Cameron said in a speech at
a NATO summit in Wales.
The fate of the carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, was not due to
be decided until a defence spending review in the second half of
next year after a national election, and defence experts had
said it could be mothballed or sold.
In July, Queen Elizabeth officially named the first carrier,
which bears her name, the biggest warship Britain has ever
built, as part of the 6.2 billion pound ($10.12 billion) project
to build to build a new generation of aircraft carriers.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden; editing by
Stephen Addison)